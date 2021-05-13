PRINCETON — Raymond P. Neisz Jr., 41, of Princeton, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
He was born Sept. 26, 1979, in Madisonville to Marilyn Neisz and the late Raymond P. Neisz Sr. Raymond was formerly a self-employed carpenter and was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family, friends and his pets.
Survivors include his mother, Marilyn Neisz of Madisonville; sister Katrina (Jason) Presley of Colorado; nephew Dylan Presley of Colorado; fiancé Roberta Ford of Princeton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation will be from noon until the service hour Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at www.myotonic.org or at Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 13th St., Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
