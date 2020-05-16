Joe M. England, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 4, 1934 in Hart County, KY to the late Joe Thomas England and Juanita Waddell England. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Dockery, and his brother, Floyd England.
Joe worked for one company his entire career, Pioneer Seed Company, from which he retired. He was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1965 and loved his church family. Joe was a Sergeant in the US Army, and graduated from Lindsey Wilson College, Western Kentucky University, and the University of Kentucky. At UK, he was inducted into an honorary society for agriculture. Joe loved watching UK basketball, hunting, trap shooting, and farming, but most of all, loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dot England, two daughters, Bev Anderson of Lexington, KY and Kim Koster of Nashville, TN, one son, Brad (Leigh) England of Madisonville, six grandchildren: Ben Anderson, Emily Koster, Brian Anderson, Bradley Koster, Kelly Jo England, and Clay England, and his dog, Max, his constant companion.
Burial will be held privately at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Methodist Home for Children, or the Western Kentucky Veteran’s Center Activity Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.