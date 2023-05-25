Vickie Lane Ray, 68, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on Sunday May 21, 2023 at her residence.
She was born July 2, 1954 in Owensboro, KY to the late Bobby Alvey and Lavern Ford Alvey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William C. Ray Jr.
She is survived by a daughter, Ginger (Kevin) Ranes of Slaughters, KY; two sons, Robert (Brandy) Ray of Newburgh, IN; Bradley (Mesha) Ray of Slaughters; a sister, Reba (Tim) Bell of Madisonville; a brother, Danny Alvey of Madisonville; six grandchildren, Mason Ray, Spencer Ray, Addison Ray, Seth Ranes, Raygan Ranes, and Laci Jo Ray; and a nephew, Justin (Katy) Bell of Evansville, IN.
Vickie took care of the Nursery at the church for over 47 years. She loved to decorate and read, but most of all loved her family and grandchildren. Shwe was the Cornerstone of this family. Her goal was to be the best Grammy in the whole world and she was to us.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday May 27, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery in Providence, KY with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks, and Bro. Robbie Knox officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rob Ray, Brad Ray, Mason Ray, Seth Ranes, Spencer Ray, Kevin Ranes, and Danny Alvey.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Nursery at The Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
