PROVIDENCE — Mark Edward Oakley, 56, of Providence, KY passed away Monday, May 30, 2022 at his residence.
He was born March 10, 1966 in Evansville, IN, to the late Frank Edward Oakley and Thelma Louise Tanner Oakley of Dawson Springs, KY. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hannah Oakley; and his brothers, Michael Joseph Oakley and Frank Edward Oakley Jr.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and collecting arrowheads. He loved going to Paula’z to eat and hang out with his friends.
He is survived by his mother; his daughter, Sara (fiancé, Amanda Curry) Rickard of Providence; his step-son, Jesse (Melissa) Rickard of Bowling Green, KY; his sisters, Suzanna (Larry) Hancock of Dawson Springs, and Stacey (Terry) Turner of Dixon, KY; his granddaughter, Vada Rickard of Providence; and his step-grandchildren, Evie and Randall Tomlinson, and Franklin Reed, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorial services will be 6:00 P.M., June 10, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Providence with Bro. Terry Rhye officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
