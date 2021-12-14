Mr. John Lloyd, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was born October 20, 1941, in Providence, to the late Fred Lloyd and Amanthus Waide Lloyd. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 21 years Joyce, and his first wife, Faye, in 1997; three sisters, Betty Denton, Dorothy Bock, and Judy McVay.
Mr. Lloyd worked at York and Crestline Plastics Maintenance Department. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church and VFW #5484 of Providence. He was also a Vietnam veteran.
He is survived by his son, Scott (Pam) Lloyd, of Hanson; step-sons, Denis (Marlene) Michael, of Henderson, Rodney (Donna) Michael, of Henderson, Jeff Michael, of Henderson, and Tim (Tammy) Michael, of White Bluff, Tennessee; his step-daughters, Diann (Bill) Hailey, of Madisonville, Lora (Jack) Andrzejak, of Westfield, Indiana; his grandsons, Kelby (Lauren) and Cody Lloyd; and several step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville with Bro. Len Young and Rev. Ronnie Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Clay. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and grandsons.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
