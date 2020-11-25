June E. Conzachi, 83, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at St Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson, KY.
She was born March 24, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Bivian Thomas King and Lois Mae Calvert King. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Panfilo Amar; one son, Panfilo Mendoza; a sister, Priscilla King, and a brother Johnnie Tomes.
June loved the Lord and was a very faithful member of River of Life Church in Henderson; she enjoyed shopping, cooking and most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, Shane (Jeannie) Amar of Henderson and Terry Hamp of Madisonville; one brother, Larry Tomes of Madisonville; five grandchildren, Michelle Marty, Banita Gossett, Christina (Michael) Tinsley, Casey (Addison) Amar and Caitlin (Keith) Hudson; fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A Private funeral service will be held for the family at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
