Bessie Nell Dunbar, 82, of Gardendale, AL, formerly Madisonville, KY peacefully passed away on January 30, 2022.
Bessie was born November 4, 1939, to the late Carl and Connie Bowley. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Danny Dunbar; her brother, Jerry Bowley; her sisters, Linda Coats and Laquita Breeze; and her son-in law, Doug Tate Jr.
Bessie was a member of First Baptist Church Madisonville and worked at Trover Clinic for over 30 years.
Bessie is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Dana Tate (Robert) Standridge; her granddaughters, Katie (Jeff) Oates and Sarah (Fiancé Chase) Tate; two great-grandsons, Caleb and Dallas Oates; and niece and nephews, Debbie Ellegood, Tom Hohman, Walter Hohman, and Godson Jeff Bowley.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Jim McMurtrie officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Bowley, Robert Standridge, Jeff Oates, Ken Irvin, Jim Drummond, Katie Oates, and Sarah Tate.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
