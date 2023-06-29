Joseph D. Hicklin, 84, of Madisonville, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was a proud United States Army Reservist for ten years and was a teacher, principal, and an administrator with the Hopkins County Board of Education.
Survivors: daughters, Jennifer (Tim) Hartman and Amy (Jason) Messamore, and sisters, Mary Alice (Johnnie) Davis and Pearl Quinn.
Service: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mortons Gap Christian Church, Mortons Gap. Burial: Friday, June 30, 2023, at Bethlehem Cemetery, Madisonville, privately.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy: Bethlehem Cemetery Fund, 136 Cathlyn Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
