Mrs. Margaret “Peg” Craft, 96, of Madisonville, Ky. died on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Deaconness Hospital, Evansville, Indiana.
Born August 23, 1924 in Clinton, Indiana, she was the daughter of Hugh Joseph McLeish and Margaret Brunton McLeish. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years William ‘Bill’ Craft in 2000. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by 3 sisters and one brother.
Mrs. Craft was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington where she was active in Ladies Sodality, received the 2012 Sophia Award from the Owensboro Archdiocese for her volunteer work, was a devoted volunteer at the Christian Food Bank, the hospital, and St. Vincent de Paul. She was a member of TOPS, attending State Conventions throughout the years. She enjoyed playing pinochle, supporting BINGO at Immaculate Conception Church and was often seen volunteering in the kitchen at these events. In her earlier life she was very involved in Girl Scouts of America as a scout leader for many years.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Marsha Segebarth (Ron Segebarth) of Hanson, Ky and Margie Halley of O’fallon, Mo; one son, Bill Craft Jr. (Ginger) of Oak Island, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, Andy Segebarth, Scott (Amy) Segebarth, Dustin (Mary) Ashby, Brad (Kira) Segebarth, Troy (Beth) Ashby, Suzanne Segebarth (Brian) Spencer, Angela Craft (Len) Haibt, Katie Segebarth (Brian) Casey, Will (Christi) Craft, and Meagan Segebarth (Evans) Smith. Mrs. Craft had 26 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Craft will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, Ky. A private funeral mass will be held at a later date.
