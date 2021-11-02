Patricia Louise Haschke, 86, of Hanson, died Friday at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
Survivors include her sons, Timothy Reierson and Gerhard Haschke; her daughter, Cindy Lou Giebudowski; brother, Jimmie (Tracy) McCormick; and sisters, Barbara Young and Jeanette Stills.
Service: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Visitation: After 3 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
