Jeanette Harris Yates, 85, passed away after a long and well-lived life, surrounded by her family. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Jeanette was born on Jan. 16, 1936, to the late Freeland F. Harris and Georgie Myers Harris, in Madisonville. Growing up, Jeanette had an incredibly loving childhood. This would go on to shape her life as an adult and would inspire her to be a dedicated and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Nettie”. Jeanette excelled at propping up her family and friends and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others.
In 1947, at age 12, she met Morris Clement Yates and the two were inseparable from that point on. Jeanette and Morris married on Aug. 20, 1955. Their wedding ceremony was the first marriage in the sanctuary of the newly constructed Madisonville First Baptist Church. They were married for 66 years.
Jeanette graduated from Madisonville High School in 1953. She pursued her teaching degree from George Peabody College of Education & Human Development/Vanderbilt University. She taught four years in elementary education in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Upon returning to Madisonville in 1966, she became the kindergarten director and teacher for 16 years at First Baptist Church. She also worked part-time as a dental assistant in her husband’s dental practice for 15 years.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother, Jeanette was a member of First Baptist Church where she taught Adult Sunday School classes for 56 years. She was an active volunteer for FBC’s Children’s Choir program and Vacation Bible School. Throughout her life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She was a life member of the Historical Society of Hopkins County, a member of the Hopkins County Genealogical Society, Woman’s Book Club, and the Captain Stephen Ashby Chapter of the DAR. She was president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Kentucky Dental Association from 1992-93. Jeanette volunteered her time as a Friend of the Library, hospital volunteer and West Broadway Elementary parent volunteer.
Jeanette was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Freeland Harris, Jr.; and three infant children.
She is survived by her spouse, Morris; her son, David (Kelly) Yates; her daughter, Beth (Jesse) Huff; and a grandson she raised as her own, Kyle (Reeny) Yates. She also has three grandchildren, Conner, Monica, and Austin, and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Kyle Owen. Also surviving Jeanette are her sister, Beverly (D.W.) Dockrey; a special niece and spouse, Charlotte (Ron) Weber; and a special nephew and spouse, Alan (Becky) Dockrey.
We mourn the loss of our wife and mother and encourage any and all who knew her to remember the beauty she brought to this world.
In addition to Morris’ selfless care of Jeanette, the family would like to thank her caregivers that provided loving, respectful support during her illness: Shevon Wilkes, Rhonda Hamby, Wanda Bowman, Melanie DeMoss, and Charlotte Duncan. The family also wishes to thank the support provided by Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home. It will be a time to mourn, share memories, see old friends, and celebrate the life of a wonderful woman. Her legacy is the inspiration she gave us and the changes she brought about in the lives of those who loved her.
The family asks that donations be made in the memory of Jeanette to First Baptist Church-Food Closet, 246 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431 or the Salvation Army-Angel Tree, 805 McCoy Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431.
The pallbearers are Alan Dockrey, Kyle Yates, Bryce Yates, David Yates, Jesse Huff and Monica Huff. Honorary pallbearers are Conner T. Huff, DW Dockrey, and Ron Weber.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
