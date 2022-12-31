BEULAH — Gregory Alfred Creasey, 69, of the Beulah community, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was a retired auto mechanic and Kroger employee, and member of the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Beatrice Amby Osburn Creasey; son, Jason Corbit Creasey; and brother, David Blake Creasey.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
