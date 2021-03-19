Stillborn Payton Brown died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Deaconess Henderson Hospital.
She was survived by her parents, Bradley Brown and Lauren Brown; her maternal grandparents, Tim and Melissa Martin; and her paternal grandmother, Kim Brown.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Lafayette Cemetery near Dawson Springs. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at www.beshearfuneral
