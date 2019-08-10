Patricia Ann "Pat" LaPradd Ashby, 72, of Madisonville, passed away, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. She was born March 7, 1947 in Madisonville to the late Otis Ezell and Vida Mae Hogland. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Ezell, Otis Ezell, Donald Ezell; three sisters, Elora Sutherland, Mary Wiggins, and Juanita Johnson; and one granddaughter, Samantha Kate LaPradd.
Pat worked as a secretary. She loved to read and watch Lifetime movies. Her grandkids were her pride and joy.
She is survived by four children, Teresa Ann LaPradd of Clarksville, TN, David Troy (Judy) LaPradd of La Vernia, TX, SaDonna Lynn Norris of Madisonville and Tabatha Renae (Shane) Cinnamon of Madisonville; seven grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Hundley officiating with Rev. Loletuth Kalz assisting. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday and from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Craig Harrison, Konner Harrison, Clifford Norris, Shane Cinnamon, Logan McGary, and Landen LaPradd.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
