STRYKER, OHIO — Walter F. Matney, 65, of Stryker, Ohio passed away unexpectedly in his home Sunday, September 11, 2022. Prior to his retirement, he worked at Lake Local School as a boiler operator and custodian for 28 years. Walter was born in Oregon, Ohio March 26, 1957, the son of Bobbie G. and Barbara (Laffoon) Matney. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed shooting sports and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobbie G. Matney, and brother, Allen Matney.
Surviving is a son, Paul (Jennifer) Matney of Monclova; daughter, Amy Matney of Virginia; three grandchildren, Joel, Ryder, and Weston; his mother, Barbara Matney of Oregon, Ohio; and two sisters, Anita Salay and Glenda Harper.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at New Suthards Cemetery in Suthards, with Bro. George Brooks officiating. Visitation for Walter F. Matney was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker.
Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the local arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.