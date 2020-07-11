Katrina Diane Duncan Mullins, 38, of Hanson, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
She was a member of Hanson Baptist Church.
Survivors include her mother and father, Charlotte and Alan Duncan; husband Anthony Mullins; sons Skyler Lee Duncan, Samuel A. Mullins and Sawyer A. Mullins; and brother Brian Alan Duncan.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Dan Hutchins officiating. Burial to follow at Hanson Cemetery.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
