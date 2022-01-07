Teddy Campbell, 74, of Sebree, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Newburgh in Newburgh, IN.
Teddy was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his daughters, Micculla (Larry) Appleyard and Angel (Chad) Smith; his sisters, Anna Whitfield, Illene Whitehouse, Patricia Campbell, Carolyn Davis and Margaret Jordan; and his brother, Donald David Campbell.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with military honors.
Burial: Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation: After noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
