Donnie Wayne Woodall, 34, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born Nov. 28, 1985, in Tolu.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Hedges. Donnie was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was employed at Carhartt. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his father, Clifford Hedges of Madisonville; sisters Freda (Kirk) Conrad of Madisonville, Rita Hedges of Owensboro, Brittany (Kevin) Duncan and Millie Hedges, both of Madisonville and Alice Wilson of Italy; brothers Shaun (Danielle) Thurby and Anthony Williams, both of Madisonville and Cory Hedges and Cody Hedges, both of Madisonville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Neil Kolodey officiating and military honors conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps. The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the service hour Tuesday at the church.
Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
