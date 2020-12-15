Etta McClain, 86, of Providence, passed away at her home on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was a seamstress and had also worked at Country Cupboard in Madisonville. She was a member of the Fellowship Temple in Madisonville.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Beverly Floyd; one son, Larry Bowles; one sister and three brothers.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, George McClain, of Providence; two daughters, Georgia Perdue, of Clay, and Brenda McVay(James), of Providence; one sister, Marie Ellis, of Sacramento; several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces
and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon. The Rev. Gene Rickard will officiate. Burial will be in King Cemetery in Liberty. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
