William E. Tyson, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born Oct. 16, 1932, in Phoenix, Arizona, to the late Anna Mae Tyson and James William Tyson. William retired as a coal miner from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. He enjoyed detailing vehicles, mowing lawns and loved mowing the lawn at his church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Brunson Tyson; sister Willa Mae Tyson Coomes; and his brother, Charles Robert Tyson.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra (Allen) Tyson Strong and Lori (James) Tyson Combs, both of Madisonville, Tracy Tyson Green of Hopkinsville and Donna Tyson of Madisonville; granddaughter Kiara Green of Hopkinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Van Williams and Pastor Chris Whitmer officiating. Burial to follow at New Suthards Cemetery in Earlington. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in William's memory to Gideon's International. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
