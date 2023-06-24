Roger Dale Martin, 74, of White Plains, passed away June 22, 2023 at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Martin; son, Timmy Martin; daughter, Karen Hight; brothers, Larry and Mike Martin; sisters, Patricia Taylor, Lola Hicks and Susie Martin; and eight grandchildren.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
