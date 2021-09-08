Ralph Eugene Dunkerson, 65, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his residence.
He was born May 14, 1956 in Madisonville, KY to Margaret Durham Cotton.
Ralph loved being outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming.
He is survived by his mother; his wife, Karrie Dunkerson of Dawson Springs; one son, Seth Dunkerson of Breman, KY; three step-sons, Lee (Fallon) Fulkerson of Madisonville, Roy Fulkerson of Madisonville, and James ( Elizabeth) Fulkerson of Drakesboro, KY; a brother, Randy (Emma) Dunkerson of Dawson Springs and nine grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Thursday at Barnett-Strother Funeral home — Madisonville Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
