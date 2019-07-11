Martha Ellen Travis, 69, of Providence, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Emery and Jeanie Thomason; a son, Ricky Sisco; five sisters, Virginia Jeffreys, Lynda Farley, Shirley Jeffreys, Vickie Adkisson and Ida Prather; and three brothers, Tommy, Randy and Richard Hutchison.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Vanover Funeral Home, Clay. Burial: Woodland Cemetery, Morganfield. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 8 a.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.