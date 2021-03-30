John Faulk, 57, of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 202 at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1964, in Madisonville to the late Carolyn Cates Faulk and William Freddie Faulk. John formerly worked at the Madisonville Messenger and the Kentucky New Era. John enjoyed listening to his long time friend, Stephen Browning preach at House of I AM. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing but his grandchildren were his true love and his world.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William Eric Faulk.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Sandra Faulk; daughter, Beth (Brandon) Austin, of Madisonville; son, Mark (Kayla) Faulk, of Manitou; sister, Tara Fryar, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Lane Faulk, Kaleigh Faulk, Lucas Faulk, Landon Austin, Baylee Austin and Whitley Austin; several nieces and nephews; and many life long friends.
The memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at House of I AM 72 Madison Square Drive Madisonville, KY 42431 with Pastor Stephen Browning officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the service hour Wednesday at House of I AM.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
