Rebecca Joyce Hayes, 59, of Nebo, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
She was born on July 4, 1960 in Madisonville, to Joe Taylor Hayes and Jo Ann Clayton Hayes. Rebecca was a 1978 graduate of West Hopkins High School. She received her bachelor of science and masters degrees from Western Kentucky University at Bowling Green. She taught school at the Providence Independent School system and later in Webster County where she retired after 28 years. Rebecca was an avid reader. “The Bible” was her favorite book. She was a member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years.
Survivors include her parents, Joe and Jo Ann Hayes of Nebo; and her brother, Billy (Connie) Hayes of Nebo.
A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Duane Burden officiating. Burial to follow at Union Cemetery in Nebo.
Contributions may be made in Rebecca’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
