PROVIDENCE — Dorothy Ray Putty, 86, of Providence, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Palmer Place in Providence. She is the daughter of the late William Elvis and Mary (Day) Ray. Dorothy was a faithful member of Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Madisonville, a loving mother and a friend to many. She was well-known for her cooking and baking.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Ernest Ray and William Calvin Ray; and sister Imogene Greer.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Kenneth E. Putty; daughters Rhonda Minton (Michael), Ava Shade, Ladonna Brown (David) and Lorna Marvin (Mark); sister June Russell; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces
and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with Bro. Ron Hendricks and Bro. Rob Knox officiating services at noon with burial to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings are required at all times.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
