Anthony “Turtle” Crews, 61, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his residence
He was born April 13, 1961, to Patricia Hibbs Crews and the late Tony Crews. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Benjie Crews and Joseph Crews.
Anthony loved hunting, fishing, and watching his granddaughter play ball. He worked as a coal miner. He enjoyed watching UK basketball and was a Miami Dolphins football fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth (Chris) Baker of Madisonville; granddaughter, Chloe Baker; two sisters, Tammy (Steve) Taylor of Madisonville and Lisa Christainsen of Dacula, GA; and brother, Terry Crews of Sarasota, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 21, 2022 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Steve Fowler officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
