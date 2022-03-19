James Douglas Bullock, 86, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Encompass Health Deaconess in Newburgh, Indiana.
He was born in Earlington, on August 23, 1935, to the late James E. and Dorothy P. Bullock.
He was a member of Castleberry General Baptist Church for 47 years, a member of the Shriner’s Horse Patrol, and was a referee for local schools. He was an active American Legion Post 2 Officer and was an Army Recruiter for ten years.
Mr. Bullock was a minister, owned a log home construction business, and had worked at TVA. He was a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Army after serving for 27 years and was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn Jane Bullock; his daughter, Libby Jayne Lucas; and his sister, Patsy Clark.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Bullock of Madisonville; four children, Phyllis (Steve) Johnson of Crofton, Sherry (Tami) Bullock of Louisville, Terry (Joy) Bullock of Crofton, and Renee (Chris) Pyle of Crofton; one sister, Teresa Blanchard of Nortonville; six grandchildren, Abbi, Libbi, Katie, Cobie, Barron, and Felicia; and one great-grandchild, Bentley.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Rev. Dwight Brown officiating. Burial with military rites performed graveside by the 101st Airborne Division Fort Campbell and the Hopkins County Honor Guard will take place at Castleberry Church Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be on from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Malcom X. Perry, Shwn Perry, Cobie Pyle, Tommy Reynolds, Barron Rust, and Malcom Perry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Felicia Gordon, Abbi Bullock, Libbi Bullock, and Katie Pyle.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
