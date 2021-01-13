Charles Edward Legate, 73, of Dawson Springs, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence. He was an underground coal miner and a member of the Lafayette Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sisters, Paulette Legate, Polly Brown and
Kathy Legate.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Thursday.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
