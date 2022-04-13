Linda June Brackett Pendley, 80, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born on September 24, 1941, in St. Charles, to the late Edna Franklin Brackett and Leamon Brackett. She loved UK Basketball, playing slots at the casino, and taking trips to the Smokey Mountains. Her true joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Linda was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Ray Brackett, Billy Brackett, Norris Brackett, and Bobby Brackett, and sisters, Betty Wray, Faye Bumpas, and Freda Goodman.
Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Downey of Madisonville; grandsons, Wayne Winningham, Joshua Winningham, and Michael Carter, all of Madisonville; great-granddaughters, Mallory Carter of Madisonville, and McKenzie Jones of Leitchfield; great-grandsons, Blake Winningham and Waylon Carter, both of Madisonville, and Masin Winningham of Leitchfield; sister-in-law, Brenda Brackett; several other great-grandchildren; and several nieces
and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Wayne Winningham, Joshua Winningham, Michael Carter, Blake Winningham, Waylon Carter, and Bobby Carter.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
