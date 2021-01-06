Lt. Col. (R) José Labrado, 72, of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at The Lucy Smith King Care Center — St. Anthony’s Hospice in Henderson. José Labrado was born Sept. 13, 1948, in Juárez, Mexico, to the late José María Labrado and Consuelo Zambrano Labrado. He was of the Catholic faith. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School of El Paso (1968) in El Paso, Texas. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in management from Park College in Parkville, Missouri. Lt. Col. (R) Labrado was awarded a Master of Arts in Latin American studies (1991) from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lt. Col. (R) José Labrado’s 27-year distinguished career in the U.S. Army reflected a superior record of outstanding performance and encompassed numerous challenging tours of duty. His career began in 1970. After basic training, AIT and Airborne School, he served a tour of duty as an infantryman in the Republic of Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade. After Southeast Asia, he served with the Third Brigade of the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, where he attained the rank of staff sergeant within three years of service. After his next tour in the Panama Canal Zone with the U.S. Army School of the Americas, he was selected to attend Officer Candidate School (OCS). He was designated an honor graduate from both OCS and the Infantry Officer Basic Course. He graduated from Ranger School and was assigned again to the Third Brigade 101st Airborne Division (AASLT) Fort Campbell as an Infantry Second Lieutenant.
The last 18 months of this four-year tour, he served as the Rifle Company commander of A-2/503 Infantry. He completed the Armor Advanced Officer Course and assumed command of the El Paso Recruiting Command. He was selected to serve as a Latin American foreign area officer and assigned as a personnel exchange officer to Guatemala, Central America, where he served as a member of the faculty at the Guatemalan Military Academy and was decorated by the Minister of Defense for his service. Upon returning to the U.S., he attended the Command and General Staff College and then returned to the Third Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (ASSLT). He served as the Brigade S-4 and subsequently as the executive officer of the 2-187 Infantry. His last two-year assignment was as the division and installation deputy inspector general.
During his Army career, he received numerous awards to include the Army Achievement Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and Ranger Tab.
Lt. Col. (R) José Labrado’s focus was always mission accomplishment and invariably placed the needs of the U.S. Army and the nation above his own. His duty, performance and service were characterized by the ideals of Duty, Honor and Country.
After retirement from the U.S. Army, José Labrado was employed by the Dawson Springs Independent School District as a high school Spanish teacher. He brought invaluable knowledge from his military career into the classroom. He was bilingual with a strong background in speaking and teaching the language, which was an asset to his students. He was also the head coach for the high school Golf Team for many years and also an assistant boys’ basketball coach. He retired after 17 years with the school district.
José is survived by his loving family that includes his wife of 31 years, Dianne Hurley Labrado of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs; four sons, Carson Joseph Labrado of Lexington, Aaron Joel Labrado of Nashville, Tennessee, Andres (Heather) Labrado of Phoenix and José Labrado Jr. of El Paso, Texas; his mother, Consuelo Zambrano Labrado of El Paso, Texas; five sisters, Esther (John) Orosco, Dolores (Jim) Scott, Margaret Cabrera and Graciela McEnturff, all of El Paso, Texas, and Guadalupe Reyes of Austin, Texas; six brothers, Antonio (Emma) Labrado, Pedro Labrado, Juan (Maria) Labrado, Carlos (Susana) Labrado, Jaime (Lilliana) Labrado, all of El Paso, Texas, and Miguel Rangel (Laura) of Los Angeles; 27 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, José María Labrado; a brother, Francisco Labrado; and a niece (goddaughter), Ivette Marissa Labrado.
A Vigil and Rosary service will be 6 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. followed by the Praying of the Rosary at 7 p.m.
A virtual service will be 11 a.m. Monday at the Dawson Springs Resurrection Catholic Church with Father David Kennedy and Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Military funeral honors will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
Active pallbearers include Carson Labrado, Aaron Labrado, Pedro Labrado, Juan Labrado, Carlos Labrado and Jaime Labrado.
Honorary pallbearers include Terry Cansler, Keith Bealmear, Andy Hall, Barry Whitledge, Col. (R) Jeff Smith and Master Chief Petty Officer (R) Joey Allen.
Due to the infectious nature of COVID-19, the service will not be open physically to the public. The family wishes to extend an invitation for your participation through the virtual service. Lt. Col. (R) José Labrado’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page. (To view the virtual service: Google beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “video” among the menu options.)
Please leave words of encouragement for the family on the beshearfuneralhome.com website by lighting a candle and leaving a message. Additionally, please call Beshear Funeral Home at 270-797-5165 prior to 4 p.m. Monday for your name to be added to the visitor book.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations in memory of José Labrado to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at michaeljfox.org or by phone at 1-800-708-7644 or the charity of your choosing.
