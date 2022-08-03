Michael Glenn Pike, 72, of Madisonville passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home. He was born August 8, 1949, to the late Maurice and Bessie Pike. Mr. Pike was of the Baptist faith. He was a Mason, a member of E.W. Turner Lodge #548 in Earlington, and was a Shriner. He had worked for Island Creek Coal Company, Peabody Coal Company, and was the owner of Universal Auto Mart before retiring.
Mr. Pike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Hibbs Pike; two daughters, Tina Pike and Gina Pike; one sister, Betty Harper; two grandchildren, Michael Griffin and Laura Griffin; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.