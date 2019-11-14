John Anderson "Andy" Berry, 69, husband of Ginny Berry, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family. He was born May 10, 1950, in Madisonville to the late Johnnie James and Mary Elizabeth Bassett Berry; was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York; and was a member of Liberty Road Faith Fellowship.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Jamen Berry, Keenyn Rhodes (Mike) and Daken Berry (Alexandre); stepsons David Barnhart (Kelsey), Will Barnhart (Deana), Robert Barnhart (Laura) and Michael Barnhart; five grandchildren, Ethan, Anders, Vaeya, Logan and Aubrey; eight stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie, Benjamin, J. Morgan, Nathan, Natalie, Ansley and Matthew; sister Barbara Ann Berry Jessup (Dennis); and brothers Douglas Dean Berry (Janet), William Gordon Berry and David Christopher Berry.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Liberty Road Faith Fellowship, 2734 Liberty Rd., Lexington, KY 40509, with the Rev. Lisa Wood officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. There will be a graveside service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.