Panfilo Amar, 94, of Madisonville, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 18, 1926, in Tibiao, Philippines to the late, Severa Magdoro Amar and Benito Amar. Panfilo was a retired United States Army Veteran serving in World War II and the Korean War. He was formerly a coal miner with Peabody Coal Company Camp 11 and was a member of Life Apostolic Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Amar; and his son, Panfilo Medosa Amar.
Survivors include his son, Shane (Jeannie) Amar of Henderson, KY; daughter, Lou (Randy) Coulon of White Plains, KY; stepdaughters, Sandy (Jeff) Oakley, Deana Knotts and Kayla Carter all of Madisonville; stepson, Terry Hamp of Madisonville; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dustin Lee officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville with military honors conducted by the Henderson County Honor Guard Post 40.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jason Oakley, Shane Crissman, Randy Coulon, Casey Amar, Keith Hudson and Michael Tinsley. Honorary pallbearers are Fallon Oakley, Ty Oakley, Ian Oakley, Brandon Ratliff and Jacob Crissman.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.