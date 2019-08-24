Paul Daniel Merrell, 95, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Mortons Gap to the late Mossy and Lewis Merrell. Paul was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II stationed in India and Burma. He was well known as a bridge player who played in regional and national tournaments and was the first in Western Kentucky to attain Life Master status. He was an avid gardener and owned Merrell's Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, the first air conditioning business in the area. Paul attended Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Mortons Gap. He also was preceded in death by his second wife of 40 years, Jean Groves Merrell; brothers Raymond, Carl, Edward, L.D., Marvin, Monroe, Marlin and Chapman Merrell; and sisters Lorene Reynolds, Lola Ball, Frieda Zipse and Pauline Franklin.
Survivors include his daughters, Sharon (Peter) Switalski of Richmond and Nancy Hutchens of Nicholasville; his stepdaughters, Terri (Jan) Bundy and Jacki (Rusty) Holland, both of Madisonville; a brother, Ray (Betty Sue) Merrell of Madisonville; grandchildren Liesel Ryan, Taylor McNeil, Reeve Hutchens and Seth Hutchens; stepgrandchildren Paul Bundy, Alan Bundy and Casey Reynolds; seven great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is noon Tuesday at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Brother Jerry Brewer is officiating. Burial with military honors follows at 2 p.m. at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation begins at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the donor's charity of choice.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's memory to the donor's charity of choice.
