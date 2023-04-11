Norma Dale Vandiver, 82, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Sunday April 9, 2023 at Hillside Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She was born April 7, 1941, to the late Beulah Holmes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Clay Vandiver Sr., and one son, Lewis Vandiver Jr.
Norma attended Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Debora Vandiver of Madisonville; one daughter in law, Sharon Vandiver of Nortonville, KY; three sons, Victor (LaDonna) Vandiver of Madisonville, Murray (Shelli) Vandiver of Madisonville, and Daniel (Candance) Vandiver of Nortonville; one sister, Pam (John) McCormick of Cordon, KY; eleven grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
Services will be private.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
