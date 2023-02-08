Rodney Karon Tudor, 67, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born June 27, 1955, in Webster County, KY to the late James Tudor and Virginia Lucille Penrod Tudor. He was also preceded in death by his brother, James “Jim” Tudor.
Rodney worked in transportation at Tyson. He enjoyed playing guitar, going camping and fishing, and watching wrestling.
He is survived by his three daughters, Autumn Terry of Madisonville, April (John) Boze of White Plains, and Misty Puckett of Madisonville; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Services for the family were provided by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
