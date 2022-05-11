Matthew Cody Lindsey, 48, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born July 1, 1973, in Calhoun, to Larry Lindsey and Ava (Lindsey) Taylor.
He attended college at the University of Kentucky and was employed at the Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, caring for veterans suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia. He enjoyed writing, music, and spending time with his Skye Terrier, Samson. He was of the Christian faith.
Cody was loving by nature, and his last act of love was the donation of his organs to many awaiting the gift of life.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Lindsey.
He is survived by his mother, Ava Taylor; his brother, Cassidy Lindsey; and his nephew, Isaiah Taylor-Locke. He was loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, and close friends.
A memorial service will be held by friends and family at a later date. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Sebree.
Tomlinson Funeral Home, Sebree is in charge of arrangements.
