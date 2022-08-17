NORTONVILLE — Clarence Marion Hankins, 78, of Nortonville passed away Saturday, Aug.t 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. He was born Sept. 11, 1943, to the late Samuel and Martha (Lynn) Hankins. He was a member of The River in Nortonville. Clarence married Linda Brasher Hankins Aug. 18, 1964, at the age of 20. He worked as a coal miner for Peabody Coal and was a member of UMWA District 23. Clarence loved his family and time with the grand and great-grandchildren. Otherwise, he could be found reading his Bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by
his sisters, Shelby Calvert and Willodean Justice, and brothers, Bobby, Jimmy, and
L.D. Hankins.
He is survived by his loving wife of more than 57 years, Linda Brasher Hankins; daughters, Pamela Tedder and Sandra Hankins; four grandchildren, Hank (Deborah) Knowles, Laci (Parker) McCalister, Lyndi Tedder, and Noah Davis; five great-grandchildren, Andrea Knowles, Andrew Knowles, KB McCalister, Karsen McCalister, and Baby Boy Davis on the way; sisters, Shirley Shelton, Betty Davis, Irene Farris, and Martha McKnight; brother, Charles Hankins; and extra daughter, Kim Duvall.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Hank Knowles, Noah Davis, Kingsley Alarcon, Parker McCalister, John Ivy, and Andrew Knowles. Honorary Pallbearers are Andrea Knowles, KB McCalister, Karsen McCalister, and Keelyn Crawford.
Condolences may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.