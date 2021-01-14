PROVIDENCE — Sarah J. Melton, 87, of Providence, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Shemwell Healthcare in Providence. She was a homemaker and a member of Star Hope General Baptist Church in Liberty. She is the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Red Melton; a daughter, Letitia Syler; a granddaughter, Lista McCully; her son-in-law, Kevin Harrison; and a brother, Herbert Lee Clayton.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Harrison of Dixon; her son, Louis Melton of Dixon; four grandchildren, Cory Harrison, Becky Pugh, Landy DeKemper and Terina Langston; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be held at Star Hope Cemetery in Liberty.
Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shemwell Healthcare Activity Fund, 805 Princeton St., Providence, KY 42450.
Online condolences can be made at www.townsendfuneralhomeinc.com.
