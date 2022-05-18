BARNSLEY — Ethel V. Pendley, 80, of Barnsley passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in Madisonville February 2, 1942, to the late Virgil and Margie Perkins. Mrs. Pendley was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville, and she had worked as med-tech for local nursing homes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Pendley, Sr.; one daughter, Kathy V. Pendley; one sister, Betty Heil; and two great-grandchildren, Amanda Jean Evans and Katelynn Grace.
Mrs. Pendley is survived by five children, Roxanne Sampson of White Plains, Debbie Jean Watson and her husband, Emmett, of Earlington, Felicia Knowles of Hanson, Howard Pendley, Jr. of Mortons Gap, and James Pendley, Sr. and his wife Tamara of Barnsley; two sisters, Shirley Jean Carroll of Delphi, Florida and Sandra Lovell of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Shelby Perkins and Jeff Perkins both of Barnsley; fifteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Pastor Michael Knight officiating and burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Howard Pendley III, James Pendley II, Alexander Pendley, Justin Thompson, Gabriel Knowles, Isaiah Knowles, Tyler White, and Quincy Evans.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
