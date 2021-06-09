Sue Ann Huggins, 80, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 3, 1941, in Manitou to the late Hazel Ferguson Buchanan and Morton Buchanan. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville. Sue enjoyed being with her family, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Minton.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Charlie Huggins; sons Teddy (Sherri) Clark of Madisonville and Billy (Debbie) Clark of Nortonville; sisters Judy Melton of Manitou and Jane (Bill) Harkins of Madisonville; granddaughters Megan (Timmy) Armstrong of Madisonville and Katie Clark of Clarksville, Tennessee; great-granddaughters Brinkley Armstrong and Abigail Armstrong; great-grandsons Christian Armstrong, Davin Armstrong and Ellison Armstrong; great-great-granddaughter Adalynn Armstrong; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be Thursday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Bill Crabtree officiating. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville.
The pallbearers are Teddy Clark, Billy Clark, Merle Compton, Kyle Compton, Timmy Armstrong and Mike Melton. The honorary pallbearers will be her three great-grandsons.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
