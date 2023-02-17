Janet Lowery Brown, 81, of Samboan, Philippines, formerly of Nebo, Kentucky, passed away January 29, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents O. C. and Dorothy Lowery, and her husband Stanley Roger Brown.
She is survived by a son Roger Lee Brown, her sister Alice Parker (Jim), her brother Owen Lowery (Anali), two nephews, Justin Parker with wife Jessie and daughter Abigail, and Nicholas Lowery with wife Cristina and son Owen.
Janet loved to grow a garden and share with friends and neighbors. She also loved her dogs and listening to Johnny Cash. Janet was an active member of Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Rose Creek CPW until she moved to the Philippines.
Memorial service will be held on February 18, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Barnett- Strother Funeral — Providence Chapel with Billy Parrish officiating. Burial will be private at a later time.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Memorial contributions in Janet’s name can be made to The Gideons International or to Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church (c/o Beth Mitchell, 150 Hickory Dr., Apt. A 10, Madisonville, KY 42431).
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
