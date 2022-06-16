Greg W. Edwards, 56, of Dawson Springs died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home.

Survivors: mother, Joe Nell Edwards; life partner, Deanna Howard; son, Taylor Honea (Courtney); daughters, Cassie Wirth (Drew), Hollie Dukes (Ben), Tiffany Howard, and Tanya Honea; and brothers, Anthony Taylor, Alan Taylor (Karin), and Michael Edwards.

Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Goodman Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

Goodman Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements.