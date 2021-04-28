Raymond “Woody” Woodall, 81, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born April 3, 1940, in Graham to the late Cecil Woodall and Pauline Elliott Woodall. He was a member of the U.S. Army National Guard and was formerly employed at Overland Conveying. He loved horses and enjoyed watching NASCAR and football. He enjoyed country music and karaoke.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, C.W. Woodall and Bobby Woodall.
Survivors include his son, Travis James “TJ” (Melissa) Woodall of Red Bluff, California; sister Hilda (Herman) Adkins of Madisonville; grandson Trenton Woodall of Red Bluff, California; granddaughter Savanna Woodall of Red Bluff, California; several nieces and nephews; and many good friends
and co-workers.
A private memorial service will be held in Red Bluff, California, at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Baptist Health 3 West and the Mahr Cancer Center for their care and compassion during Woody’s illness.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
