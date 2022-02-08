David William Simons, 57, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was born in Lexington, on September 10, 1964, to Reggie Simons and the late Mary Ann Myers.
He loved his family and will be dearly missed as he was a devoted and caring father and Poppy to his grandchildren.
David was a graduate of Tates Creek High School, where he was a standout middle linebacker and captain of the football team. Coach Roy Walton said David was the toughest football player he ever coached. David was also a member of the varsity wrestling team. He started a painting business and worked full-time while raising a family and earning a B.S. in civil engineering from the University of Kentucky. David was a licensed professional engineer in Kentucky and surrounding states and designed bridges and structures throughout the south. He spent many years passionately restoring his historic home in downtown Lexington. David was a true outdoorsman, summiting Grand Teton in 1999 and Mount Rainier in 2006. Beginning as teenagers, David and a close group of friends hiked hundreds of miles in the Great Smoky Mountains, Glacier National Park, North Cascades, and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. David particularly loved winter camping and sports. He never came across a black diamond ski run that he couldn’t rip down and enjoyed many skiing adventures in Colorado and West Virginia with friends. Fedora hats, blue shirts that matched his eyes, jeans, and a pair of boots were David’s style. He adored his dogs Bear and Yodel. David was a truehearted friend with a contagious smile and a laugh that was always genuine.
Besides his father, David is survived by his daughters, Brittany Simons Loutner (Scott) and Jana Simons-Burdett; six grandchildren, Drake, Drayden, Shelby, Evelynn, Avery, and Seth; great-grandchild, Boston; brother, Greg Simons; niece, MacKenzie; and sister, Ann Simons.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, KY, 40356, with a short service following at 6 p.m. to celebrate David’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lexington Humane Society and The National Parks Foundation.
This is a courtesy announcement by Harris Funeral Home of Madisonville on behalf of the family.
