Shirley L. Jones Purdy, 84, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital. She was born May 13, 1935 in Hopkins County, KY to the late Arther Lee Jones and Willard Crowell Jones. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Omer Clayton; second husband, J. Hunter Jones; third husband, Kenneth H. Purdy; and brother, William Wayne Jones.
Shirley was a member at First Christian Church and worked as a sales clerk at Wal-Mart. She graduated from Dalton High School where she was a recipient of the DAR Award and was a cheerleader and class officer. She also worked at Southern Bell Phone Company. She served for many years alongside her husband, J. Hunter Jones, in the ministry of First Christian Church in many communities. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family, and was an avid UK fan. Her greatest joys in life were loving and serving the Lord and being a wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by one daughter, Lucinda "Cindy," (Mark) Pearson of Matthews, NC; one son, Jeffrey Hunter Jones of Madisonville; one sister, Sharon Wilson of Paducah, KY; two grandchildren, Ann Hunter Pearson and Matthew Joseph Pearson of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
