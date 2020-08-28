Emma Sue Pryor, 77 of Manitou, KY passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence.
She was born September 28, 1942 in Bell County, KY to the late Floyd Fuson and Grace Partin Fuson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willoughby Cleveland Pryor; one son, Kelly Pryor; one daughter, Stacey Blanchard; and two sisters, Doris Pryor and Alene Honeycutt.
Emma was a member of Castleberry General Baptist Church. She worked as a Dietician for RMC where she was a supervisor. She loved sewing and quilting.
She is survived by one son, George (Julie) Pryor of Hanson, KY; one son-in-law, Steven Blanchard of Nebo, KY; one daughter-in-law, Laurie Pryor of Mt. Juliet, TN; caregiver, Steven Blanchard, Jr.; and seven grandchildren, Michael Pryor, Toni Montgomery, Ashley Miller, Austin Pryor, Mackenzie Busby, Steven Blanchard Jr., and Hilari Anglin; and 14 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Oakley Home Cemetery in Manitou with Pastor Justin Pryor officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Visitation will be 10:30 A.M. until service time at Oakley Home Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.