Donald Ray Rainwater, 72 of Manitou, KY passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.
He was born November 20, 1948 in Madisonville to Doris Marie Harris Rainwater and the late Billy Ray Rainwater.
Donald was retired from Riverview Peabody Mines. He enjoyed reading, long walks and nature, and talking with family and friends about the good old days. Donald and Marlow walked together in their non-denominational faith for 48 years. They met Sunday’s and Wednesday’s for bible studies in members homes.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rebecca Marlow Rainwater; two daughters, Marla Dee (Ed) Payton and Stacie Kay Rainwater; one son, Wesley Hugh (Christie) Rainwater; grandchildren, Taylor Brackett, Tanner Brackett, Kailyn Rainwater, Paige Rainwater, Logan Rainwater, and Sydney Rainwater; great granddaughter, Kembrie Adams; one sister, Daphne Rainwater (Bill) Blalock; one brother, Dwight (Barbara) Rainwater; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 12:00 P.M. Monday, March 15, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Rainwater, Dwight Rainwater, Wesley Rainwater, Logan Rainwater, Tanner Brackett, and Bill Blalock. Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Cunningham and Tommy Jones.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.