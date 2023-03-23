Virginia “Jenny” Lou Fireline, 61, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at her home. She was born Apr. 19, 1961, in Madisonville to the late Kathleen Graham Robertson and Edward Robertson. She was formerly employed as a customer return clerk for Carhartt and also worked at Marketplace and Sureway. She loved flowers and sunbathing. Jenny attended Concord General Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Rodney Curtis Fireline, and father-in-law, Dink Fireline.
Survivors include her husband of 44 years, Ronnie Fireline of Madisonville; sister, Barbara Mitchell of Madisonville; brother, Willis (Linda) Robertson of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial to follow in Hicklin Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Heith Robertson, Brian Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Justin Cardwell, Derek Orange, and Michael Fryar.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.